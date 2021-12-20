Telemong: Police have only received reports on 5 missing persons

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have only received reports regarding the disappearance of five people in an incident in Telemong, Bentong in Kuantan, and not of 16 as claimed.

Bentong District Police chief Supt Zaiham Mohd Kahar said the reports on the missing five were filed by members of the public.

“I confirm that the five people are believed to be missing, and have never stated that the news of the 16 individuals said to have drifted is fake, but no reports have been made (of their disappearance).

“So far, I have also received a report on the discovery of a body, but I have to confirm it,“ he told Bernama.

Police and firefighters had initially denied the incident in Telemong. However, Pahang Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) assistant director (operations) Ismail Abdul Ghani later confirmed that the incident did occur, and that search and rescue operations would be launched today.

Meanwhile, Telemong Volunteer Fire Brigade chairman Lai Wah Foong said the route to enter the scene was impassable following the landslide along the Kuala Lumpur-Karak Highway, yesterday (Dec 18).

“Tomorrow, we will work together with several other enforcement agencies to clear the landslide route in stages.

“Besides that, the water-level in Telemong has been receding slowly, and the focus now is to provide assistance to the victims involved,“ he said. — Bernama