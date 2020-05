PETALING JAYA: Tell it to my face that I have been expelled from Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM).

That was the challenge former premier Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad threw at the party when he arrived at its headquarters, here today.

The former prime minister posted on Facebook and Twitter, announcing his arrival at the headquarters and daring the party to expel him in person.

“I am at the Bersatu headquarters. They said they want to sack me, I am waiting at the office,“ he said in his post today.

Yesterday, PPBM sent out letters to Mahathir (Langkawi MP), Dr Maszlee Malik (Simpang Renggam MP and the former Education Minister), Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman (Bersatu Youth chief, Muar MP and the former Youth and Sports Minister), Datuk Amiruddin Hamzah (Kubang Pasu MP and the former deputy Finance Minister) and Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir (PPBM deputy president and former Kedah mentri besar) informing them of their expulsion from the party.

The letter, which was signed by former PPBM secretary Capt (Rtd) Muhammad Suhaimi Yahya, said the reason for the expulsion was that the five MPs sat in the opposition bloc during the May 18 Dewan Rakyat session, which did not support the current Perikatan Nasional government under Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin who is also the party’s president, when PPBM is part of the ruling coalition.

Mahathir’s lawyer, Haniff Khatri Abdulla, warned the party of the legal actions as he had sent an objection letter to the Registrar of Societies (RoS).

Meanwhile, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Special Functions) Datuk Seri Redzuan Yusof and deputy Works Minister Datuk Dr Shahruddin Md Salleh are scheduled to hold an emergency press conference today at 5pm at the party’s headquarters.

Also present with Mahathir at the party office were the other four sacked MPs.