TEMCO in four Sabah districts extended till Oct 25

PETALING JAYA: The Targeted Enhanced Movement Control Order (TEMCO) enforced on four districts in Sabah will be extended until Oct 25.

Senior Minister (Defence) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said TEMCO in Tawau, Lahad Datu, Kunak and Semporna in Sabah which was scheduled to end on Oct 12 would be extended for another two weeks due to the increasing number of Covid-19 cases.

“Based on the decision made by the National Security Council (MKN), the government has agreed to extend TEMCO in those districts from midnight on Oct 13 until Oct 26,“ he said.

He added the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) enforced on the Tawau Prison and Taman Ehsan Tawau Prison Quarters, Sabah will also be extended until Oct 25 due to the rising number of new Covid-19 cases.

Besides that, the health ministry added three new actions aimed at weeding out illegal immigrants.

“These will be enforced starting midnight tomorrow (Oct 11), where small boats from islands to Sabah coasts or zones to the Sabah mainland will only be allowed between 6am and 2pm to purchase basic necessities like food,” he said.

He also said registered fishing boats under the Fisheries Department will be allowed to be at certain jetties (subject to approval of the district police chief) between 6am and 6pm.

Finally, any non-conventional ships from Indonesia and from the Philippines which wish to do barter trade and transshipment activities in Sabah waters will not be allowed to do so.