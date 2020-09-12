Tempasuk incumbent springs surprise by contesting as independent candidate

KOTA KINABALU: The incumbent of Tempasuk state seat Datuk Musbah Jamli sprang a surpise when he submitted his nomination form as an independent candidate in the Sabah snap election.

Musbah is taking on five other contenders to defend the seat.

They are former Kota Belud UMNO Youth chief Mohd Arsad Bistari, who is fielded by Barisan Nasional (BN), former Sabah Customs director Datuk Hamzah Sundang of United Sabah National Organisation (USNO), Abd Alif Saibeh (Parti Cinta Sabah) and Kanul Gindol (Parti Gagasan Rakyat Sabah).

The other contender is former PKR candidate for the 14th General Election (GE14), Mustapha Maksud.

In the GE14, Musbah who contested on BN’s ticket secured 7,742 votes to defeat Mustapha who garnered 5,478 votes, Suwah Bulleh of Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (1,494 votes) and Mustaqim Aling of PAS (521 votes). -Bernama