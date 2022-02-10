Temperature checks at schools to end tomorrow

PETALING JAYA: Temperature checks at all schools under the Education Ministry will stop on Friday.

The Ministry, however, requested parents to ensure their children are in good health and are not symptomatic when sending them to school.

“Students with Covid-19 symptoms or live with a family member who is Covid-19 positive are not allowed in school,“ it said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, teachers and visitors are reminded to scan the QR code through MySejahtera app before entering the premises of educational institutions under the purview of the Ministry.

The Ministry also said that the health of students will be monitored while they are in school, adding that students who are symptomatic will be put in an isolation room for further action.