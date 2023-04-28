Temple in high gear to prepare for Wesak Day

PENANG: The Sian Chye Tong Temple at Hye Keat Estate in Air Itam here will be a hive of activity on the eve of Wesak Day, which falls on May 4.

Members of its youth section have been burning the midnight oil to complete preparations for the event by May 3.

A temple spokesman said its youth celebrate Wesak Day annually in a grand fashion with a colourfully decorated flower float of Buddha.

This has been the tradition for more than four decades.

Thronged by families of devotees on May 3 for the “Bathing of Buddha”, the ceremony is a sight to behold with its beautiful decorations and lights. The warm atmosphere, chanting of prayers led by Rev Seck Chin Sooi, who is the youth adviser, and offering of light for world peace further adds to the experience.

This year, the Wesak eve celebration will start with the lighting of oil lamps, speeches, presentation of souvenirs and cheques to various charitable organisations and the official opening of the Buddha float by VIPs and main sponsors, among others.

The spokesman said the temple hopes to raise between RM8,000 and RM10,000 for charitable organisations.

The float designer and youth chairman, Loh Choon Teik, said it took more than a month to decorate the temple and the 30ft Buddha float, which is filled with artificial roses, orchids, sunflowers, chrysanthemums, carnations, tulips and ferns. Various types of LED lighting, bulbs and spotlights were also added to brighten and beautify it.

“The main attraction in the float is a 5ft golden pagoda surrounded by six mini golden pagodas. The statue of Buddha, measuring 4.5ft in height, sits in front of a large luminous lotus flower.”

Loh said due to the Covid-19 pandemic, there was no procession for the last three years.

“This year, we have added another flower girl float to participate in the Penang Wesak Day procession.”

He said the floats will join the procession on May 4, starting from the Malaysian Buddhist Association in Burma Road.

“The design and creativity of our previous years’ floats had always received lots of praise from the public.

“This has inspired us to be more creative in our design this year.”

The temple spokesman also called on the public to sponsor the lighting of oil lamps for charity, good luck, prosperity and for one’s health.

For more details, please contact Linda at 04-828 3296 or 010-337 2747.