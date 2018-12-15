Temple task force lauds harmonious end to land dispute

PETALING JAYA: The Save Seafield Mariamman Task Force Team lauded the Attorney-General and One City Sdn Bhd for reaching an amicable solution on the land dispute.

In a statement today, task force chairman S.Ramaji thanked Attorney-General Tommy Thomas, One City Development Sdn Bhd and Selangor Mentri Besar Amirudin Shari for their efforts in the matter.

“All others especially the legal team, the NGOs, individuals, devotees and all members of the Task Force have to be applauded for the sacrifice, time and energy contributed since the last one and half years that has blossomed to this victorious atmosphere,“ Ramaji said.

In a statement yesterday, Attorney-General Tommy Thomas announced that the parties involved in the dispute over the Seafield Sri Maha Mariamman Temple in Selangor have had a productive meeting that will lead towards an amicable solution.

The resolution being that the developer One City Sdn Bhd will transfer the one-acre plot of land which is now occupied by the temple to a trust governed by the High Court. The agreement is subject to terms to be agreed upon at a later date.

The solution was welcomed by various NGOs, Individuals, and devotees including Berjaya Founder Tan Sri Vincent Tan who lauded the announcement by the Attorney-General.

In welcoming the amicable solution which the AG had wisely brokered, Tan also thanked and congratulated land owner One City Development Sdn Bhd and it’s holding company Ayala Corporation of the Philippines for agreeing to donate the land to the temple.

“This is a wonderful solution as it will allow the devotees to continue worshipping at the 146-year-old temple,“ he said.

Earlier today, the Selangor state government asked the management of the Seafield Sri Maha Mariamman Temple in USJ25 near Subang Jaya to return a piece of land and compensation money in keeping with a comprehensive settlement that is being worked out to solve the temple relocation issue.

Mentri Besar Amirudin Shari requested the return of the 0.405ha piece of land and RM1.5 million compensation money given by the developer One City Development Sdn Bhd.

“The Selangor government welcomes the statement by the Attorney-General on the Seafield temple issue and is in agreement with the solution offered by the Attorney-General which upholds the principle of the rule of law,“ he said in a statement.