Temporary approval for Hong Kong fishing vessels extended till Dec 31, 2019

GEORGE TOWN: The Government has agreed to extend the temporary approval for fishing vessels from Hong Kong to enter Malaysian waters until Dec 31, 2019.

Deputy Agriculture and Agro-based Industry Minister Sim Tze Tzin (pix) said, however, the approval came with the condition that the Malaysian Aquaculture Association (PAM) should seek other ways to export the farmed fish.

He said aquaculture operators in Malaysia were too reliant on fishing vessels from Hong Kong to export fish products to Hong Kong and China, and should instead look at expanding their reach to other markets.

“My discussion with Transport Minister Anthony Loke on Friday was good, as he agreed to extend temporary permit until Dec 31, 2019.

“But the PAM needs to find a solution to this problem, they should not ask for further extensions. I will meet with the aquaculture industry and talk with them about this issue,“ he told reporters after attending a programme here today. — Bernama