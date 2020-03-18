Temporary change in IJN visiting hours

KUALA LUMPUR: The National Heart Institute (IJN) is operating as usual amid the implementation of the Movement Control Order and the Covid-19 situation, and has enforced a temporary change in visiting hours.

Patients can now be visited from 12.30pm to 1.30pm and from 6pm to 8pm.

In a statement, IJN said it is limiting to only two visitors per patient, while children aged 12 and below are strictly not allowed to enter IJN until further notice.

“Patients who have a scheduled appointment in the period of March 18 to 31 are only allowed to be accompanied by one family member,“ the heart institute said, referring to the duration of the Movement Control Order implemented to check the spread of Covid-19.

IJN also provides a complimentary home-delivery for medications to patients who wish to reschedule their appointment and who are unable to come on the scheduled date.

Patients can contact +603-2617 8844 to check eligibility of the complimentary service. - Bernama