Temporary closure at AKLEH for Saloma Link bridge project

KUALA LUMPUR: Ampang-Kuala Lumpur Elevated Highway (AKLEH) users are advised to observe all traffic instructions and signboards for a smoother and safer journey following a temporary closure at a few locations that will be carried out in stages from tomorrow until April 7.

In a statement issued today, Projek Lintasan Kota Sdn Bhd (PROLintas), the concessionaire of AKLEH, said it would be undertaking the scheduled temporary closure of designated lanes, exits and entrances for the construction of Saloma Link bridge project by Perbadanan Pembangunan Kampong Bharu (PKB).

It said the road users may contact Perbadanan Pembangunan Kampong Bharu at 03-26926733, 03-26935733 or AKLEH toll-free 1-300-88-1012 for any inquiries.

“Follow @AKLEHtrafik on Twitter or website at www.prolintas.com.my, or Prolintas Highways Facebook page for further information on the closure,” the statement said. — Bernama