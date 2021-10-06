Temporary closure of 3 MRT stations from Oct 9

KUALA LUMPUR: Three Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) stations will be closed temporarily starting Oct 9, for the final migration works of the MRT Kajang and MRT Putrajaya Lines.

Prasarana Malaysia Bhd chief operating officer (Operations) Datin Norlia Noah said the three stations, namely Kwasa Damansara, Kampung Selamat, and Sungai Buloh, would be closed until the launch of Phase One of the new MRT Putrajaya Line next month.

“All MRT trains from Kajang will stop at Kwasa Sentral MRT Station.

“A free shuttle bus service will be provided between the Kwasa Sentral MRT and Sungai Buloh MRT Stations for passengers who want to continue with their journeys,” she told a media briefing on the closure today.

Norlia said the shuttle bus service will operate similar hours as MRT operation hours, with a frequency of 10 minutes between 6am and 8pm, and 15 minutes between 8pm and midnight.

She said, however, the Sungai Buloh KTM Station as well as the park and ride facilities next to the Sungai Buloh MRT Station will operate as usual during the period.

Meanwhile, Putrajaya MRT Corp Line project director Datuk Amiruddin Ma’aris said the temporary closure was necessary to enable the final migration of essential operational systems such as communications and signalling from the Kajang and Putrajaya lines.

“This period will also be used by Rapid Rail as the operator of the Putrajaya Line MRT to familiarise themselves with the migrated routes,” he explained.

Phase One of the Putrajaya Line (previously known as Sungai Buloh-Serdang-Putrajaya Line) which involves 12 stations from Kwasa Damansara to Kampung Batu is expected to be launched by the end of next month. — Bernama