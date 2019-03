KUALA LUMPUR: The temporary closure of the Jalan Kerja Ayer Lama (JKAL 1) exit on the Ampang-Kuala Lumpur Elevated Highway (AKLEH) from 1am to 5am that began on Tuesday (March 26) to facilitate construction works is expected to continue until April 8 this year.

Projek Lintasan Sungai Besi-Ulu Klang Sdn Bhd, the concessionaire of Sungai Besi-Ulu Klang Elevated Expressway (SUKE), in a statement here today advised road users heading to Ampang Jaya to exit at Jalan Memanda 9 during the closure.

Safety features such as safety cones, signboards, plastic and concrete barriers will be placed at the respective area.

In addition, a 24-hour Emergency Response Team (ERT) will be patrolling the affected route to attend any emergencies.

Road users are advised to be cautious and observe all traffic instructions. For more information and feedback, please contact 1 300 88 9922 or feedback.suke@prolintas.com.my or send a message through Facebook or Twitter. — Bernama