SIBU, Feb 4: The Inland Revenue Board (IRB) Sibu branch’s stamp duty counter will be closed temporarily from today until further notice.

The IRB, in a statement today, said the closure was to enable sanitation work to be carried out.

Alternatively, IRB customers can go online at www.hasil.gov.my or visit the Sarikei Stamp Centre or Mukah Revenue Service Centre.

Taxpayers present at the IRB premises are asked to fully comply with standard operating procedures (SOPs) for the prevention of the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic set by the National Security Council (MKN) and the Ministry of Health (MOH).

For any inquiries and feedback, customers can contact Hasil Care Line at 03-8911 1000 and 603-8911 1100 (overseas); HASiL Live Chat; or may use the Feedback Form available at the IRB official portal.- Bernama