Temporary closure of Kesas motorcycle lane Saturday, Sunday

SHAH ALAM: The eastbound motorcycle lane heading to Kuala Lumpur on the Shah Alam Expressway (Kesas) will be temporarily closed to the public this Saturday and Sunday for upgrading works.

Kesas Sdn Bhd Public Relations Department, in a statement today, said that the closure is to enable the implementation of road surface repair works to improve the safety and comfort of motorcyclists on the expressway.

“The (motorcycle) lane from KM44.50 to KM45 at the Kinrara Interchange is closed on Saturday while the lane from KM24.30 to KM24.90 at the Kebun Interchange will be closed on Sunday.

“Kesas users are advised to exercise caution and adhere to road signs provided in the area. For any queries, they can contact the Kesas emergency line at 03-5633 7188 or visit www.kesas.com.my or its official Facebook and Twitter accounts,” read the statement. - Bernama