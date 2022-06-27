Temporary closure of KL-Karak Expressway tonight

KUANTAN: The KM55.35 to KM55.85 stretch (Lentang) of the Kuala Lumpur-Karak (KLK) Expressway will be closed to traffic for 30 minutes starting 11pm tonight to facilitate the construction of the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) project.

ANIH Berhad senior general manager Radzimah Mohd Radzi, in a statement today said roads in both directions of the stretch would be closed to traffic to prevent any untoward incidents.

She said said after 11.30 pm, only the left lane in both directions along the route would be open to traffic and all lanes on the stretch of the highway were expected to fully open at 5 am on Tuesday (June 28).

“The road closure is to facilitate the movement of heavy machinery involved in the construction of an ECRL tunnel in Genting.

“ANIH Berhad would like to advise road users to plan their journey and follow the instructions of the staff at the location as well as ensure that their vehicles are in good condition before starting their journey,” she said. — Bernama