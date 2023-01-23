Temporary closure of Pantai Batu Layar following drowning incident

JOHOR BAHRU: Pantai Batu Layar in Kota Tinggi will be closed until tomorrow following a drowning incident in the area yesterday.

Kota Tinggi police chief Supt Hussin Zamora said the notice of temporary closure was issued by the Pengerang Municipal Council effective immediately.

He said the search and rescue operation for the missing 16-year-old boy continued this morning involving 72 personnel from various agencies including the Fire and Rescue Department, the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency and the Civil Defence Force.

“The area of search covers two kilometres radius along the coast and 0.5 to two nautical miles of sea where the victim was reported missing,“ he said in a statement.

Yesterday, a 17-year-old boy drowned while another went missing while bathing with four friends off Pantai Batu Layar. - Bernama