KOTA KINABALU: A fire and the discovery of a World War II bomb caused two primary schools in Kudat to temporarily close today.

The closure of the two schools – SK Karakit in Pulau Banggi and SJKC Lok Yuk in Pinangsoo – affected 42 teachers and 393 students.

Sabah state education (JPNS) director, Mistirine Radin, said of the number, 29 teachers and 283 pupils were from SK Karakit, where a fire razed the school’s administrative building and two blocks of teachers’ quarters, yesterday.

“The department (JPNS) went to SK Karakit today to see the available remaining space so that teaching and learning activities can commence as soon as possible,” she said when contacted by Bernama, here today.

Besides the teachers’ quarters, the fire that started at 3.26pm also wiped out 81 homes nearby.

A total of 303 people were affected, and placed at temporary shelters at SK Karakit, Sekolah Agama Negeri Karakit and Pulau Banggi district office’s rest house.

Meanwhile, SJKC Lok Yuk was closed following the discovery of a World War II bomb near the school, yesterday.

Mistirine said police have advised for the school to be closed pending an operation to destroy the bomb this afternoon. — Bernama