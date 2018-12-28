Temporary left lane closure at Penchala Link from Km5.9 to Mm6.0 (West Bound)

KUALA LUMPUR: Projek Lintasan Damansara-Shah Alam Sdn Bhd, the concessionaire of Damansara-Shah Alam Elevated Expressway (DASH), is carrying out a temporary left lane closure at Penchala Link (West Bound) from Km5.9 to Km6.0.

The closure is scheduled from Jan 2 to July 2 from 9am to 4pm and from 8pm to 6am to facilitate the construction works for DASH Highway.

Safety cones, signboards, plastic and concrete barriers will be placed at strategic locations, and a 24-hour Emergency Response Team (ERT) will be assigned at the affected routes. Road users are advised to observe all traffic instructions and signboards for a smoother and safer journey.