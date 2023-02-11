Temporary relief centre housing Kampung Sungai Tiram flood victims closed

JOHOR BAHRU: The temporary evacuation centre at Dewan Sungai Tiram housing residents of Kampung Sungai Tiram, which was hit by flash floods yesterday, has been closed as of 5 pm today.

The Johor Bahru District Disaster Management Committee said that this was after the water level in the area subsided at 7 am today.

As such, it said all 74 victims from 22 families residing in Jalan Batu 10 and Jalan Mak Piah were allowed to return home.

Yesterday, a downpour at about 4 pm as well as piles of wood and rubbish at a nearby river obstructed water flow, causing the river to overflow and inundating the area. -Bernama