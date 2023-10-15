Temporary repairs made at MRR2, Kg.Pandan roundabout flyover - Nanta

KUALA LUMPUR: Temporary repairs were carried out at the entry ramp to the Maju Expressway (MEX) and the MyTown shopping centre at Kampung Pandan roundabout, Cheras and KM 8.2 in the direction of Kepong on the Middle Ring Road 2 (MRR2) Friday, following accidents that occurred at both locations.

Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi said an investigation at the roundabout flyover found that the accident was likely caused by a motorcyclist slipping on the longitudinal bridge joint on the route.

He said the longitudinal bridge joint was built for a road widening project by the Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) and it was outside the limit of maintenance responsibilities (LMR) of MEX.

“I found that DBKL has implemented a temporary repair by covering the hole in the longitudinal bridge joint using cement,” he said in a Facebook post yesterday.

According to Nanta, he has instructed a discussion to be held with DBKL to resolve the longitudinal bridge joints following a meeting with the Public Works Department (PWD) director-general (Datuk Ir Ahmad Redza Ghulam Rasool), the Malaysian Highway Authority and MEX.

On Thursday, a video went viral on social media showing accidents involving motorcyclists that occurred in a short spell during heavy rain on the flyover which was believed to be due to road structure damage.

Meanwhile, for the second location in MRR2, Nanta said the damage was caused by the expansion joint of the flyover which caused a hole and there was also damage to the bridge structure such as the deck slab and bearing pad identified through an on-site inspection by the developer and Gombak District PWD.

He said a temporary pothole patching was done yesterday afternoon and the developer was also ordered to make a permanent patch.

“For the long term, it is necessary to replace the expansion joint and repair the damage to the bridge structure on the deck slab... the Selangor PWD will provide a cost estimate of the repair and submit an application within a week for the approval of allocation for the repair,” he said.

Nanta stressed that potholes or any form of road disruption should not be taken lightly because it involves human life and safety and swift action must be taken to prevent a recurrence of incidents. - Bernama