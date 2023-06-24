Temporary rice transfer permit freeze needed to stabilise local rice supply

PUTRAJAYA: The freezing of applications for permits to transfer rice to other states, which came into effect on June 20, is a temporary intervention measure to ensure that rice supply in local markets remains stable.

The Agriculture and Food Security Ministry (KPKM) said today that a Rice Distributor Licensee needed to sell rice in another state, they could submit an application to the state Padi and Rice Supervisory Office for consideration and approval by its director-general, on a case-by-case basis.

The directive only involves Rice Distributor Licensees and farmers can still sell their rice harvest at any factory, including factories in other states as the decision had taken the interest and rights of farmers into account.

The ministry said that farmers would only need a rice transfer permit from the relevant state KPB office if they want to sell rice to factories abroad, adding that engagement sessions would be held with interested parties for clarification to ensure that the local rice supply remains stable at controlled prices to provide affordable rice to local consumers. - Bernama