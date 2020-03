KUALA LUMPUR: PLUS Malaysia Berhad (PLUS) will be temporarily closing all of its surau located along its toll plaza lay-bys and Rest Service Areas (R&R’s) on its highways with immediate effect starting from yesterday until the Movement Control Order ends on March 31.

PLUS, in a statement yesterday, said that the move was taken in accordance with the government’s directive to avoid crowds gathered simultaneously as a precaution to eliminate Covid-19 transmission.

Customers are encouraged to practice social distancing when using the R&R’s public toilet facilities and at petrol stations, the statement read. - Bernama