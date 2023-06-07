‘Temu Anwar’ dialogue heads to UUM Sintok on Saturday

KUALA LUMPUR: The ‘Temu Anwar’ dialogue continues with its latest session at Universiti Utara Malaysia (UUM), Sintok in Kedah on Saturday.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, in a Facebook post, urged youths in Kedah to join the dialogue and also actively participate by throwing questions or giving constructive criticism.

“We shall meet on Saturday!” he said in the post.

Registration for the event is via the website temuanwar.com.

‘Temu Anwar’ is a series of dialogue sessions to give all levels of society, especially youths, to engage with the leader.

Since being appointed prime minister in November last year, Anwar has held the dialogue in Sabah, Penang, Kuala Lumpur, Kelantan and Negeri Sembilan. -Bernama