‘Temu Anwar’ to be held first time abroad in Jakarta on Sept 5

KUALA LUMPUR: ‘Temu Anwar’, a youth dialogue programme with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, will be held for the first time abroad on Tuesday (Sept 5) in Jakarta, Indonesia.

In a Facebook post today, Anwar invited the public to attend the event that will be held at the Redtop Hotel & Convention Centre from 7pm.

“I invite everyone, including undergraduates and youths to join me and Indonesian celebrities Raffi Ahmad and wife, Nagita Slavina.

“I very much hope to meet as many friends as possible from Indonesia, in addition to undergraduates and Malaysians in Indonesia,” the post read.

The ‘Temu Anwar’ session is being held as part of the Prime Minister’s visit to Indonesia for the 43rd Asean Summit in Jakarta from Sept 5-7.

Registration can be done via the website temuanwar.com.

‘Temu Anwar’ is a series of dialogue sessions introduced in 2009 to give all levels of society, especially youths, to engage with the leader. - Bernama