Ten climbers to raise Malaysian flag atop Everest

PUTRAJAYA: After a delay of nearly three years, the mission to conquer the world’s highest peak of Mount Everest (8,849 metres/29,031 feet) is now back on track with 10 Malaysian climbers of various races, religions and backgrounds.

This mission will also for the first time be anchored by uniformed unit personnel that aim to bring the spirit of goodwill and unity to the world stage, as well as to inculcate the aspirations of Keluarga Malaysia (The Malaysian Family) among the people.

Led by 33-year-old Azim Afif Ishak, who is the Altitude Exploration Club president, the team will depart for Nepal next month for the 63-day mission, whose most challenging part will be making the ascent during the fasting month of April.

Azim had conquered the summit of Mount Everest in 2016 via the Tibetan route and this time, the mission is a test for him to scale the summit again but via Nepal.

His two previous attempts to conquer Everest via Nepal had failed - in 2014 due to avalanches on Everest and in April 2015 after an earthquake struck Nepal while his team was preparing for the climb.

“The mission this time is not only about me, but also the cooperation from a variety of climbers who will bring the spirit of unity and harmony to the top of the world,“ he said after a ceremony to introduce the climbers for the 2022 Malaysia Everest Mission here, today.

Also present were the Climbing Project Adviser Tan Sri Dr Salleh Mohd Nor, who is the Pro Chancellor of Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM), and VAT 69 Commander SAC Abdul Razak Mohd Yusoff.

Azim said if the mission is successful this time, Malaysia would have 29 people who have conquered Everest.

He said that for the first time, the whole mission would be recorded and made into a documentary, which would also give a leg-up to the country’s film industry.

Another unique feature of the mission is that it will involve uniformed unit members from the Civil Defence Force (APM) and VAT 69 of the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) as well as a member of the Persons with Disabilities community.

He said 32-year-old Muhammad Hawari Hashim, who is deaf, would be the first disabled person in the country to set foot atop the world if he succeeds. Hawari had previously reached Annapurna Base Camp at an altitude of 4,130 metres above sea level last August.

The other climbers are Ayu Wanirah Naharuddin, 29, world silat champion 2002 Rina Jordana Adnan, 42, Ahmad Murshid Maktar, 35, and Jack Oh Jin Heng, 37.

Adding muscle to the entourage will be Kedah APM director Lieutenant Colonel (PA) Awang Askandar Ampuan Yaacub, 54, and three VAT 69 personnel, namely Kanang Anak Usin, 42, Pragash Murusgesu, 32, and Mohammad Hanif Che Ahmad, 28.

In addition, the mission will be assisted by Federal Territories of Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya deputy director of health (medical) Dr Roniyuzam Abd Malek and team manager Maizatul Akmam Binti Adam.

