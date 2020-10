KUALA LUMPUR: Ten active clusters recorded more cases today while two new clusters namely Bah Puchong cluster and Penjara Reman cluster were identified.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah (pix) said the Tembok cluster had the highest increase with 139 new cases.

On the details of the new clusters, Dr Noor Hisham said the Bah Puchong cluster which was identified in Petaling, Selangor and Larut, Matang and Selama as well as Kinta in Perak.

“The index cases of the cluster (case number 13061th, 13065th and 13069th ) were found positive on Oct 5 from screenings upon returning from high-risk areas in Sabah.

“They were admitted to Sungai Buloh Hospital. Following that, screenings of close contacts were conducted and two more positive cases in Larut, Matang and Selama as well as Kinta were detected and they were warded at Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital, Perak,” he said in a statement on Covid-19 development today.-Bernama