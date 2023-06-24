Ten senior police officers involved in transfers

KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) has announced the transfer of 10 senior officers, including Bukit Aman Special Branch E6 assistant director SAC Tan Beng Yeow, effective July 24.

PDRM secretary Datuk Noorsiah Mohd Saaduddin said Tan will be the new principal assistant director of Bukit Aman Special Branch E3 with the rank of acting DCP.

Perak Special Branch chief Datuk Shazeli Kahar will be appointed as Bukit Aman Special Branch E1A assistant director, also with the rank of acting DCP.

She said Bukit Aman Special Branch E1C assistant director Datuk Dr Lim Joo Soon will replace Tan while Lim’s position will be taken over by Bukit Aman Special Branch E1A assistant director SAC Norhasni Hassan.

“Principal assistant director of Integrated Investigation Special Task Force at the Inspector-General of Police Secretariat, SAC Md Nazri Zawawi, will become Melaka deputy police chief. His position will be taken over by Kuching Police Training Centre (PULAPOL) commandant SAC Razali Mohamad,“ she said in a statement yesterday.

Noorsiah said Region Five Marine Police Headquarters commander in Kuching, ACP Zulfikar Mohd Ghazali, will be the new PULAPOL commandant in Kuching with the rank of acting SAC.

The ACP of Administration in the Selangor Management Department, ACP Alina Saad, will be the principal assistant director of Community Policing at Crime Prevention and Community Security Department, Bukit Aman, also with the rank of acting SAC.

Perak Special Branch deputy chief of intelligence and operations, ACP Hishammudin Mohd Amin, will replace Shazeli as the new Perak Special Branch chief with the rank of acting SAC.

She said Selangor Internal Security and Public Order Department head Supt Rudy Abdullah will become deputy chief of staff of land operations, Eastern Sabah Security Command, with the rank of acting ACP. -Bernama