Ten-year-old boy goes missing at Teluk Senangin beach

IPOH: A 10-year-old boy went missing at the Teluk Senangin beach area in Lumut today while he was on an outing with his family.

Perak Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) operations division assistant director Sabarodzi Nor Ahmad said the department received a call at 3.19 pm after the family lodged a police report that the child had gone missing since 1 pm.

He said the fire brigade then launched a search operation at the beach area.

“The family lodged a police report that the victim went missing at the beach, the visitors there also did not witness anyone drowning at sea, so we are also considering the possibility that he could have wandered to the edge of the forest,” he said, adding that the search mission was stopped at 6.30 pm and would resume at 8 am tomorrow.-Bernama