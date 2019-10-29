Ten-year-old international competition yogi believes dedication can bring limitless success

KUALA LUMPUR: Success came early for Shaimiethraa Pathmanathan, who is the youngest yogi to have represented the country at international competitions twice.

The 10-year-old SJK Tamil Appar pupil won a silver in the Yogasana category for ages eight to 11 at the 9th Asian Yoga Sport Championship in Yeosu, South Korea, that was held from Sept 5 to 8.

She missed the gold medal by just one point, losing to a participant from India in a yoga discipline where the poses stimulate the function of certain organs.

Shaimiethraa secured fourth spot at the 8th Asian Yoga Sport Championship in Kerala, India last year.

“Age is no barrier to success,“ she said.

“If you have the power and the will to do it, you will go far.”

The feisty girl is confident of wrestling top honours in next year’s competition. Her confidence stems from her dedication in her pursuit of excellence.

She puts in up to eight hours a day when training before any competition.

“Usually two months before any competition, I will attend yoga practice every day after school hours,” she said.

“On weekdays, I train from 7pm to 10.30pm but on weekends, I practise from 11am to 7pm.”

Her extraordinary aptitude for the ancient Indian practice can be seen through her poses as she lowers her gaze to the yoga mat and focuses on the flow of her inner energy.

“Sometimes after attending yoga classes, I have to complete my homework.

“It can be quite overwhelming but I believe the extra effort contributed to my success,” she said.

The eldest of three siblings from Batu Caves said nothing would stop her from pursuing her passion and dream to become champion in the next international yoga competition.

“Even though I am still studying, I think success is beyond just excelling academically. What makes a person stand out from the rest is the passion within them and letting that passion shine through.“

Shaimiethraa says she is grateful to her mentor, Dr Lingam Pillay from the Malaysian Yoga Association. She also attributed her success to support from her parents.

Her mother, Shiela Mathavan, 40, who is a Mathematics and Tamil school teacher, said her daughter never skipped school and is persistent in her pursuit.

“My daughter sacrifices her playtime with friends after school but she said she finds joy and happiness when she is doing yoga,” Shiela said.

“My husband and I support her journey as a yogi. We dedicate time to send her to yoga classes every day.

“We are proud of her regardless of how she performs. The most important part is for her to be happy and to have an amazing time while growing up.”