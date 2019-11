GEORGE TOWN: The tender process by the Ministry of Agriculture and Agro-based Industry (MoA) for the award of contracts to the National Farmers’ Organisation (Nafas) has yet to be finalised, said its minister Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub (pix).

He stressed that the process had been carried out in accordance with established procedures and rules and there was no scandal as alleged.

“In fact, all decisions are yet to be finalised, as long as they are not finalised by the Ministry of Finance, it still is an ongoing process,” he said after officiating the Fisheries Department’s 125th anniversary celebration yesterday.

“So I believe what we do in the ministry is in line with the rules as I always consider and fight for the well-being of the farmers that need to be safeguarded,” he said.

Meanwhile, Salahuddin also admitted of writing a letter to Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad on Nov 7, recommending that the tender to given to Nafas, but the matter was still under discussion.

“Yes, I wrote to the PM as it is my responsibility and it is a process,” he said.

However, he said it would be a different matter if the letter of acceptance (SST) had been issued.

“If the SST has been issued and I interfere then it is wrong,” he said.

On Thursday, during a debate session at the Dewan Rakyat, MCA president Dr Wee Ka Siong reportedly claimed that three contracts worth more than RM1 billion were cancelled after the MoA was said to award the project to Nafas under direct negotiation. — Bernama