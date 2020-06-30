Tengku Adnan handed over more than RM1m to assist BN machinery in Sg Besar, Kuala Kangsar, court told

KUALA LUMPUR: An Umno divisional leader told the High Court here today that Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor had handed over to him cash of more than RM1 million for voluntary activities to assist the Barisan Nasional (BN) machinery in the Sungai Besar and Kuala Kangsar by-elections in 2016.

Simpang Renggam Umno leader Datuk Zakaria Dullah, 51, said the money, totalling RM1,007,600, was given to him at the Umno Secretary-General’s Office at the Putra World Trade Center (PWTC) after the former Federal Territories Minister told him to prepare a budget for the activities concerned.

“Besides the RM1,007,600, Datuk Seri (Tengku Adnan) also gave me RM40,000 for my personal expenses as the coordinator for the two by-elections.

“Datuk Seri gave me the money (RM40,000) to ensure that I would not use the RM1,007,600 for my personal expenses. The money was given by Datuk Seri personally,” he said during examination-in-chief by lawyer Datuk Tan Hock Chuan, representing Tengku Adnan in a corruption case involving RM2 million.

Zakaria, who is the fourth defence witness, when reading out his witness statement, said the activities carried out included volunteers holding tuition classes for school students, seminars, gotong-royong, sport events and religious events, such as breaking of fast and “sahur” (pre-dawn meal during fasting month).

“In Sungai Besar, there were 600 volunteers involved at 30 district polling centres (PDM) and in Kuala Kangsar, there were 520 volunteers involving 26 PDMs,“ he added.

Meanwhile, to a question by deputy public prosecutor Julia Ibrahim, Zakaria, who is the last witness to testify in the defence trial, said he did not keep records of the expenses incurred.

Julia: For both the by-elections, how much was actually spent?

Zakaria: Normally, every ringgit is spent. If it is not enough, we ask for more. If there is extra, we keep.

He also told the court that it was a normal practice in Umno in not keeping records or documents on expenses for elections.

Following which, the defence closed its case.

The hearing was before judge Mohamed Zaini Mazlan, who then set Sept 11 to hear the oral submissions by both parties. - Bernama