KUALA LUMPUR: The High Court here today has fixed four days beginning Jan 10, next year for former Federal Territories Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor (pix) to enter his defence on the charge of accepting a bribe of RM2 million from a businessman, three years ago.

Judge Mohamed Zaini Mazlan fixed Jan 10, 17, 20 and 21 next year for Tengku Adnan to rebut the prosecution’s case after finding that the prosecution has made out a prima facie case against the accused.

When asked by an interpreter about his defence proceedings, Tengku Adnan, 68, who looked calm chose to testify under oath from the witness dock.

Earlier, lawyer Datuk Tan Hock Chuan told the court that the defence team would call five or six witnesses, including his client to testify.

According to the charge sheet, Tengku Adnan as a public servant, namely, Federal Territories Minister, had accepted for himself RM2 million from Managing Director of Aset Kayamas Sdn Bhd, Tan Sri Chai Kin Kong via a Hong Leong Islamic Bank cheque belonging to Aset Kayamas which was later deposited into the CIMB Bank account of Tadmansori Holdings Sdn Bhd in which he had an interest, when it was known that Aset Kayamas had connection with his official duties.

He is alleged to have committed the offence at CIMB Bank Berhad, Pusat Bandar Damansara Branch here on June 14, 2016 under Section 165 of the Penal Code, which provides for a jail term of up to two years or fine or both, if convicted.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Julia Ibrahim led the prosecution team. — Bernama