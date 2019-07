KLANG: Tengku Besar Putra Selangor Tengku Ismail Shah Alhaj, the uncle of the Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, who died last night was laid to rest at the Klang Royal Mausoleum, here today.

He died at the Subang Jaya Medical Centre near here at 8pm, at the age of 84 due to old age.

The late Tengku Ismail Shah who was born on June 26, 1935, was the brother to the late Sultan Salahuddin Abdul Aziz Shah Alhaj, the father of Sultan Sharafuddin.

Earlier, the burial rites and the final funeral prayer of Tengku Ismail Shah’s body were completed at the Royal Palace Mosque at Istana Alam Shah led by Selangor Deputy Mufti, Datuk Dr Anhar Opir.

The body was later brought to the Royal Mausoleum by van.

The remains of Tengku Ismail Shah were interred at 11.30am.

Sultan Sharafuddin accompanied by Tengku Laksamana Selangor, Tengku Sulaiman Shah led the other royalties to pay their last respects.

Also present were Selangor Menteri Besar Amirudin Shari, Selangor Islamic Religious Council (MAIS) chairman Datuk Mohammed Khusrin Munawi and Selangor Police Chief Datuk Noor Azam Jamaludin.

In addition to the royalties and dignitaries, the people of Selangor also paid their last respects to the late Tengku Ismail Shah. — Bernama