KUALA LUMPUR: The Regent of Pahang Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah today called on the people in the state to be helpful to each other and stay united during these challenging times.

He said that as the country was facing the Covid-19 pandemic, it was not the right time to get into power struggle, quarrel or talk too much without taking any actions which were good and beneficial to the people.

“It is time for us to be united, regardless of religion, skin color and political affiliation because we must win the war against this invisible enemy,” he said in speech at the state-level Maal Hijrah celebration virtually today.

In his speech that was broadcast live from Dewan Auditorium Kolej Universiti Yayasan Pahang, Tengku Hassanal also called on all parties including the state government, non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and the private sector to always reach out to the people in need.

“I don’t want any of my people to be hungry because they don’t have food and basic necessities to continue living. A basket of food worth about RM100 may be small for us, but for the needy, it is very valuable,” he said.

Tengku Hassanal also advised the people to always be concerned of their neighbours and lend a helping hand to those in need.

At the ceremony which was also attended by Pahang Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail, former Pahang Chief Kadi, the late Syed Abdul Rahman Syed Mohammad Benyahya was posthumously conferred the State Tokoh Maal Hijrah 1443H/2021 award.

Tengku Hassanal handed over the award in the form of RM10,000, trophy, plaque and a certificate of appreciation to his two sons Syed Mohd, 71, and Syed Akil, 59.

Syed Akil, when met by reporters regarded the award as very meaningful to his family.

Former civil servant Zakaria Ishak who is actively involved in many humanitarian activities with non-governmental organisations received the Perkhidmatan Agama award, while manager of a Quran disposal company manager Zainal Idris was the recipient of the Inovasi Kakitangan award.

The Inovasi Jabatan award was received by the Kuantan District Public Works Department and former Lipis District Islamic Affairs assistant, the late Abd Latif Yusof was honoured with the Mubaligh Saudara Baru award.

Each of them recipients RM5,000, plaque and a certificate.

Meanwhile, in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah, the Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Juhar Mahiruddin called on all Muslims to do self-reflection, seek repentance from Allah and appreciate the teachings of Islam amid uncertainties brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It is important for us to always comply with Allah’s command and move away from what He forbids,” he said at the virtual Sabah State-level Maal Hijrah 1443/2021 celebration.

Also present were Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Hajiji Noor and State Special Tasks Minister Datuk Mohd Arifin Mohd Arif.

At the event, former United Sabah Islamic Association deputy president Tan Sri Ampong Puyon was chosen as the Sabah State Tokoh Maal Hijrah 1443/2021 Award recipient.

He received the award, together with RM25,000 cash and a certificate of appreciation.

Ampong, 82, through a video conference expressed his deep gratitude for the award and advised all Muslims, to always foster good relationships with others regardless of their background.

The former Labuk-Sugut member of Parliament and Sugut assemblymen has held various positions in NGOs including Sabah Bumiputera Chamber Of Commerce chairman and Malaysian Islamic Welfare Organisation vice president.-Bernama