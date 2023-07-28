Tengku Hassanal: Collaborate with communities living alongside Malayan Tiger

KUANTAN: The Regent of Pahang, Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah today called all parties to collaborate with communities living alongside the Malayan Tiger habitat.

He said these communities are not only stakeholders but integral partners in conservation efforts besides they share 'homes' with the Malayan Tiger and their cooperation and support were indispensable.

“By recognising their deep connection to the land and wildlife, we must foster stronger collaborations with them, empowering them to become champions for the Malayan Tiger’s survival and as custodians and partners in biodiversity conversation efforts.

“By providing them with sustainable livelihood alternatives, and promoting education and awareness, we can ensure that the future of the Malayan Tiger becomes intertwined with the well-being of these communities,“ he said when delivering his closing address at 1st Pahang Tiger Summit here today, in the presence of Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change Ministry secretary-general Datuk Rosli Isa and State Local Government, Housing, Environment and Green Technology Committee chairman Datuk Seri Johari Harun.

Tengku Hassanal also invited those with environmental, social, and governance (ESG) resources and capabilities to take part to protect Malayan Tiger as partnerships were important because no single organisation could achieve that task alone.

“My government is eager to receive ESG and conservation proposals with open arms. Conservation is not a one-entity responsibility it requires a united front,” Tengku Hassanal said and urged the sharing of resources and expertise to develop strategies to address complex challenges.

The regent also encouraged organisations and private entities to review their investments in tiger conservation and rally together to leverage innovative funding mechanisms and explore public-private partnerships that ensure sustainable and long-term financial support for conservation initiatives.

Tengku Hassanal also stressed on enforcement efforts to protect wildlife and to explore the potential of artificial intelligence, satellite imagery and remote sensing technologies to enhance monitoring and enforcement capabilities.

“We must strengthen and rigorously enforce wildlife protection laws, ensuring that those engaged in poaching or illegal wildlife trade face severe consequences,“ the regent said. -Bernama