Tengku Hassanal graces closing ceremony of Malaysia-Indonesia military exercise

PEKAN: The Regent of Pahang Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah (pix) today graced the closing ceremony of the Malaysia-Indonesia Land-Sea-Air Joint Training Exercise Series 11AB/2023.

He witnessed the final field training involving a simulation at a hotel here before proceeding to the Pekan District Council (MDP) field to witness a free-fall segment conducted by 12 representatives of the Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) and the Indonesian National Armed Forces (TNI).

Also present were Datuk Fakhruddin Mohd Ariff who is also the Pahang Public Works, Transport and Health Committee chairman on behalf of Pahang Menteri Besar, Indonesian Ambassador to Malaysia Hermono and TNI Special Forces Command commanding general Major General H. Iwan Setiawan.

Joint Forces commander Lieutenant General Datuk Noor Mohamad Akmar Mohd Dom and Joint Regional Defence Command 1 commander, TNI’s vice admiral Irvansyah officiated at the closing ceremony of the exercise that started on March 10 and will conclude this Tuesday.

According to a Joint Headquarters statement, a total of 611 individuals are taking part in the bilateral exercise which is held every three years and organised by rotation between the countries.

The main objectives of the training are to create a prevention strategy and an action strategy against groups intent on threatening the sovereignty of Malaysia and Indonesia and to forge cooperation between ATM and TNI in the face of terrorist threats.

It said the special forces of the army, navy and air force divisions of both countries took part in the exercise carried out in four phases.

Several community projects were also conducted such as the refurbishing of the Kampung Langgar village clinic as well as providing medical and dental treatment to the public under its Medical Civic Action and Dental Civic Action programmes, the statement added. - Bernama