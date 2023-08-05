Tengku Hassanal thanks Federal govt for allocations to Pahang

KUANTAN: The Regent of Pahang Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, today thanked the Federal government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim for providing allocations to help the people of Pahang.

Tengku Hassanal was referring to the assurance by the federal government to continue the flood mitigation project in Pahang, and also the approval of over RM400 million from the annual Malaysian Road Records Information System (MARRIS) allocation for the state.

“I hope that with this provision, the problem of damaged roads can be solved to provide comfort to users. I urge the state government to set up a task force to ensure the road repair work can be expedited.

“Do not wait for the monsoon season to open tenders or issue quotations,” said Tengku Hassanal at the opening ceremony of the 15th Pahang state legislative assembly’s first sitting at Wisma Sri Pahang here today.

On the flood mitigation project, Tengku Hassanal hoped the project would be implemented immediately since thousands of people have been affected by the disaster.

“It will be a waste if the people cannot enjoy the benefits of the projects that should have been implemented sooner. To the contractors of the project, do the work properly. Use high-quality materials according to specifications,” said Tengku Hassanal.

The Regent also reminded all 42 assemblymen to serve with honesty and integrity, and not to use the position to brag and boast.

All assemblymen are also urged to work together to develop the state for the people’s benefit, focusing on issues such as water supply, roads, floods, job opportunities and public safety.

“Praise should be given to the state government, which is now on the right track. The state government’s revenue is increasing and there are various initiatives for the people. However, there is still room for improvement.

“To the opposition, give (us) constructive ideas that can help the government and not only criticise the efforts,” Tengku Hassanal said. -Bernama