Tengku Mahkota Kelantan suggests UMK, state govt, private sector work to develop Kelantan

BACHOK: Tengku Mahkota of Kelantan Dr Tengku Muhammad Faiz Petra, who is also Universiti Malaysia Kelantan (UMK) pro-chancellor, has suggested UMK establish cooperations with the state government and private sector in the context of developing the state.

Tengku Muhammad Faiz said UMK possesses the expertise whereas the government has the resources and the private sector can provide investment funds.

“If these three parties are able to maximise their potential for teamwork then this can bring significant benefits to the well-being of the people (in the state),“ he said.

“I suggest all parties share their devotion to Kelantan through UMK, for example the Kelantan diaspora who are successful in various fields can use the waqaf (endowment) agenda as a vehicle to contribute back to society through the development of the university infrastructure,“ he said during UMK’s 13th convocation ceremony held at Dewan Tuanku Canselor, UMK Bachok here today, which was also attended by Kelantan Menteri Besar Datuk Mohd Nassuruddin Daud.

He said the existing resources such as land needed to be optimised for use and this included developing an area in UMK Bachok as a business hub.

The Tengku Mahkota said this development would not only contribute to the university’s income generation but would help highlight UMK’s involvement as a noted entrepreneurial university.

“This will indirectly be a catalyst for the socio-economic development of the local community and the state,“ he said.

Meanwhile, UMK vice-chancellor Prof Datuk Dr Razli Che Razak said the university has recorded a graduate employability rate of 92.5 per cent until February 2023, surpassing the target of 91 per cent set by the university for this year.

He said the graduate entrepreneur data was at a rate of 10.9 per cent, surpassing the set target of 10 per cent.

“This shows that UMK is on a clear and precise track in achieving its mission as ASEAN’s leading entrepreneurial university in 2026 and Asia in 2030,“ he added.

A total of 2,839 students received their scrolls in their respective degrees namely 25 individuals obtained their PhD; Master’s degree (75); and Bachelor’s degree (2,739).-Bernama