PETALING JAYA: Federal Court Judge Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat has been named the new chief justice, becoming the country’s first woman to hold the top judicial post.

Her appointment, that took effect today, was announced by the Prime Minister’s Office in a statement.

It said the appointment has received the consent of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong and the Council of Rulers, in accordance with Article 122B of the Federal Constitution.

“The date of the swearing-in ceremony and receipt of instruments of appointment in front of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong will be informed by the Federal Court’s chief registrar’s office after receiving the consent of the King.”

Tengku Maimun takes over from Tan Sri Richard Malanjum, who ended his tenure after a six-month extension on his retirement expired on April 12.

The new chief justice served as a judicial commissioner at the Kuala Lumpur High Court from 2006 and 2007. She later served as a High Court judge in Kuala Lumpur and Shah Alam until 2013.

In January 2013, she was appointed Court of Appeal judge, a position she held until 2018. She was subsequently appointed Federal Court judge on Nov 26 last year.