Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin graces opening of USM Stray Cats Exhibition 2023

GEORGE TOWN: Tengku Permaisuri of Selangor Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin today graced the opening of Universiti Sains Malaysia’s (USM) Stray Cats Exhibition 2023 at the university’s Tuanku Fauziah Museum and Gallery (MGTF).

In her opening speech, Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin said the exhibition, themed Oyen Exhibition: A Story of B.E.L.A.S, represents an effort introduced to depict the reality of the life of stray cats that have received less attention from the public recently.

“B.E.L.A.S, which stands for Believe, Empathy, Love, Affection and Salvation, is a support for building the character of people who are not only successful in academics but also to build their identity including towards animals, especially stray cats.

“I support USM’s effort to carry out this noble effort, an initiative in defending the plight of stray cats and it is translated in the exhibition as an achievement in producing a holistic generation that empathises with animals,” she said.

Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin, who is also the Royal Patron of the Stray Free Selangor (SFS) campaign by the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) said that the industry, government agencies and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) can help together either in terms of direct or indirect financial assistance towards USM’s efforts.

The exhibition of the life story of Oyen and friends, organised by the B.E.L.A.S Secretariat, is open to the public from Jan 16 to April 7.

Earlier in his speech, USM vice-chancellor Prof Datuk Ir Abdul Rahman Mohamed said the exhibition among others is to also highlight the value of compassion and love for stray cats, and at the same time to educate and give awareness to those in USM and to the public about the importance of the relationship between humans and nature.

He said the focus of the B.E.L.A.S Secretariat is also to turn USM into a ‘zero stray cats’ area where stray cats will be adopted or given new homes.

“The rescued cats will be vaccinated and sterilised for their own good...we will also get help from the NGOs. So far, 160 cats have been rescued and 77 cats have found new homes, seven under our care, four have become USM therapy cats, another 45 have been sterilised while 14 died after being bitten by stray dogs,” he said.

He also said the B.E.L.A.S Secretariat has big dreams and hopes to build a transit shelter for stray cats on the USM campus because there is no denying that recently mental health cases have increased and suitable cats will be used as therapy cats for students at the university. - Bernama