Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin officiates Taman Kucing in Cyberjaya

PUTRAJAYA: Tengku Permaisuri of Selangor Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin today officiates Taman Kucing in Taman Tasik Cyberjaya.

Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin also released several cats from their cages as a symbolic gesture apart from spending time in the park and playing with the animals.

Meanwhile, Sepang Municipal Council chairman Datuk Abdul Hamid Hussain said the purpose of the park being established was to provide shelter to stray cats around the Sepang district to ensure that the animals are protected.

He added that a number of strategies have been drawn up for the park, including appointing a panel of part-time veterinarians, holding a spay and neuter programme and an ‘adoption and release’ programme.

“This park will also serve as a transit for stray cats which have the opportunity to be pets for those who are interested,” he said.

He said the park was equipped with an office, clinic, intensive care unit, rehabilitation unit and treatment unit.

Abdul Hamid added that the park can house about 300 cats at any one time and he will collaborate with students at nearby universities or colleges in the future, to help with looking after the animals. - Bernama