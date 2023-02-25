Tengku Permaisuri of Selangor flags off International Songket Run 3.0

SHAH ALAM: Tengku Permaisuri of Selangor Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin flagged off the International Songket Run 3.0 at the Management and Science University (MSU), here today.

Also in attendance were MSU president Prof Tan Sri Dr Mohd Shukri Ab Yajid and MSU vice-chancellor Prof Puan Sri Datuk Dr Junainah Abd Hamid.

Mohd Shukri said the third edition of the event returned after a two-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said about 5,000 participants took part in the the 5-kilometre fun run, which saw many showing up in their songket outfits.

“The first edition of the International Songket Run was held in 2018 and the second edition in 2019 which has gained entry into the Malaysia Book Of Records as the “The Largest Participation In A Songket Running Event”,” he said. - Bernama