Tengku Permaisuri of Selangor orders local councils to review SOP for animal shelters

SHAH ALAM: Tengku Permaisuri of Selangor Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin has directed authorities, especially the municipal councils, to improve and upgrade management procedures at dog and cat shelters under their jurisdiction.

Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin who is also the Royal Patron of the Stray Free Selangor (SFS) campaign run by the Society For The Prevention of Cruelty Animals (SPCA) said that the authorities need to review and adopt a more holistic approach to managing these animal shelters.

Her Majesty expressed sadness and disappointment following the viral pictures and videos of abandoned dogs being neglected at a dog shelter in Selangor and ordered that the daily standard operating procedures (SOP) being used at the shelter be reviewed.

“This is because if the current SOP is proven to be effective, there should not be a video showing the dogs as if they were mistreated, neglected and unmanaged,“ said Her Majesty through a post on the Selangor Royal Office’s Facebook account, today.

The Tengku Permaisuri of Selangor also suggested that efforts towards preserving the welfare and reducing the number of abandoned animals be intensified, through the ‘Create Caring and Compassionate Communities’ (CCC) campaign.

“Among the steps outlined in the campaign is to re-empower collaboration and cooperation between the municipal council and the residents of the housing areas involved.

“The municipal council in collaboration with the SPCA should conduct responsible pet ownership (RPO) sessions with the residents and prepare a schedule of periodic visits by the SPCA and NGOs to the animal shelters,“ said her Majesty.

Tengku Permaisuri of Selangor also recommended animal welfare officers together with animal lovers in each district zone be further trained to encourage the spaying (neutering) of abandoned animals under the SFS campaign.

Her Majesty also suggested that the relevant authorities seek advisory and monitoring services from the SPCA and NGOs if there was a need to dispose of abandoned animals for health reasons or the like.

Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin hoped efforts to take care of the welfare of these abandoned animals will continue and not just be half-baked efforts. - Bernama