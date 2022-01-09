Tengku Puteri Iman Afzan graces Great training event

KUALA LUMPUR: Tengku Puteri Raja Tengku Puteri Iman Afzan (pix), the eldest daughter of Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah today attended The Green Ribbon Effective Agent Training (Great) advocacy training programme at the University of Malaya Alumni Association building, here.

The Great project is a two-day programme which started yesterday aimed at guiding participants comprising university students on ways and steps in providing first aid to individuals suffering from mental stress.

Tengku Puteri Iman Afzan spent more than an hour on the presentation session by 30 participants of the programme consisting of students from Universiti Malaya besides presenting certificates of participation to them.

The founder of social enterprise Green Ribbon Group also spent time mingling with the participants and exchanging views on mental health issues.

The princess had been appointed as the representative of the World Federation of Mental Health (WFMH) to the United Nations (UN), recently.

Meanwhile, the initiator of the Great project, Syahida Zulkarnain said programme participants were trained to contribute ideas and suggestions on types of campaigns in giving awareness to the community about mental health.

“Participants were also given training and exposure on how to provide support to individuals experiencing stress and hoped they become ambassadors to provide advocacy on this issue to their respective campus communities,” she said.

