Tengku Zafrul a competent technocrat to manage country’s finance: Wahid Omar

KUALA LUMPUR: Tan Sri Wahid Omar, a former minister in the Prime Minister’s Department in charge of economic planning, has described newly-appointed Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Aziz (pix) as a competent technocrat to manage the country’s finance and economy.

Abdul Wahid expressed happiness in seeing the 46-year-old Tengku Zafrul being appointed to helm the Finance Ministry (MOF) and Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed as the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department in charge of the economy.

“I’m glad we have a competent technocrat in Tengku Zafrul at MOF and the experienced, competent and most hardworking Minister in Datuk Seri Mustapa at the Economic Planning Unit to manage the finance and economy of the country,” he said in reply to an article by an anonymous writer being circulated on social media questioning the appointment of Tengku Zafrul as one of Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s Cabinet members.

Abdul Wahid noted that Tengku Zafrul and Mustapa face a huge challenge under present circumstances with the low oil prices, Covid-19 outbreak, slowing global economy and turbulence in the financial markets.

“They have my support. To many of us non-politicians, let us all play our respective part and support Tan Sri Muhyiddin, the Cabinet and the government of the day to build a better Malaysia,“ he said.

Abdul Wahid, who was Malayan Banking Bhd (Maybank) president and chief executive officer (CEO) prior to joining the Prime Minister’s Department, slammed the “slanderous” article being circulated.

“Tengku Zafrul was one of my three deputies at Maybank with potential to succeed me as CEO. He was CEO of Maybank Investment Bank who together with (current Maybank group president and CEO) Datuk Abdul Farid Alias and the team successfully built up the regional investment banking business in Maybank to be the leader it is today,” he said.

Abdul Wahid said after the board of Maybank appointed Abdul Farid as president/CEO, CIMB “poached” Tengku Zafrul, who subsequently succeeded Datuk Seri Nazir Tun Razak as CEO of CIMB Group Holdings Bhd.

“All bank CEOs have to pass a fit and proper test before being approved by Bank Negara Malaysia,” Abdul Wahid said, adding that Tengku Zafrul is “a good guy.” — Bernama