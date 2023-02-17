Tengku Zafrul appointed as Umno MT member

KUALA LUMPUR: International Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz was appointed as a member of the Umno Supreme Council (MT).

He took the oath of office before the MT meeting yesterday.

Umno secretary-general Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan in his tweet said Tengku Zafrul was appointed by Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

“The MT#Umno meeting on Feb 16 started with Senator Tengku Zafrul taking the oath as an MT member appointed by the Umno president,” he said. - Bernama