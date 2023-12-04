Tengku Zafrul appointed Selangor Umno treasurer

SHAH ALAM: Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry (MITI) Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz has been appointed as the Treasurer of Selangor UMNO .

The Selangor UMNO Liaison Committee, in a statement, said its chairman Datuk Megat Zulkarnain Omardin also appointed Datuk Abdul Mutalif Abdul Rahim as the State UMNO Liaison secretary and Datuk Dr Mohd Zaidi Md Zain as the State UMNO Information head.

The appointments were made at the first meeting of the State UMNO Liaison Committee yesterday.

According to the statement, a stand was reached by the Selangor UMNO at the meeting to continue to support the Unity government and is committed to ensuring the integrity of cooperation in the government for the sake of the country’s stability.

It also said that Selangor UMNO took note of the Malaysian Unity Government Secretariat’s journey and will set up a state-level unity government committee to hold joint programmes with the state government leadership.

Besides that, the Selangor UMNO would continue negotiations with Selangor Pakatan Harapan in determining the distribution of seats for the coming state election.

The meeting also unanimously agreed to request the UMNO top leadership to defend former UMNO president Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak, who is serving time in jail, because of his huge contribution to the country and a memorandum was signed to that effect. - Bernama