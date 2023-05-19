Tengku Zafrul: Cognizant Malaysia's Regional Hub to create 5,000 jobs by 2026

KUALA LUMPUR: The launch of Cognizant Malaysia’s Regional Hub is expected to create 5,000 new jobs including highly-skilled and high-paying jobs by 2026, said Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz (pix).

He said the hub will also be a home to Cognizant Malaysia's first Innovation Experience Lab in Asean; Cognizant-AWS (Amazon Web Services) Centre of Excellence (CoE); Quality Engineering and Assurance CoE; and Offshore Delivery Centre.

“As the global leader in the professional services industry, Cognizant has chosen to expand its operations in Malaysia.

“The company’s growing presence is a testament to Malaysia’s ease of doing business, strong economic fundamentals that support the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry’s (MITI) pro-industry, pro-trade and pro-investment stand,“ he said in a speech during the launching event here, today.

Tengku Zafrul noted that Malaysia is rapidly emerging as the digital hub of Asean, attributable to factors such as highly developed information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure, a large pool of tech talent, and robust intellectual property protection framework and rule of law.

“The launch of the Cognizant Malaysia’s Regional Hub today is not just a physical expansion, but a symbol of the company’s growth, progress, and commitment to its investment in Greater Kuala Lumpur and in Malaysia.

“We welcome more strategic investments from Cognizant and will gladly partner you on this.

“MITI looks forward to working closely with Cognizant Malaysia to create a vibrant and sustainable tech economy,“ he added.

Meanwhile, Tengku Zafrul assured that MITI and its agencies will continue to play their roles in attracting quality digital investments, creating more value and opportunities for growth via data and cloud-based technologies, as well as generating high-paying jobs for Malaysians.

“These investments are also important in creating spillover effects for our small and medium enterprises, which can also become world class by being part of the vendor ecosystem of multinationals like Cognizant, in line with our digital aspirations as outlined in our 12th Malaysia Plan,“ he added.

From a small team of 32 employees in 2014, Cognizant Malaysia has grown into a workforce of over 2,000 delivering cutting-edge digital solutions throughout the region. -Bernama