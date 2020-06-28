Tengku Zafrul committed to delivering his best

KUALA LUMPUR: Being instrumental in formulating numerous measures to ensure that Malaysia is able to withstand the onslaught of Covid-19 that has caused major disruption to the global ecosystem, Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz is committed to continue to give his best in his duty.

Today marked Tengku Zafrul’s first 100 days in office as finance minister after taking his oath of office before Dewan Negara president Tan Sri S.A. Vigneswaran on March 10, 2020.

“Alhamdulillah, my gratitude to the Almighty for the opportunity to serve the people and the nation.

“Many thanks to my Cabinet colleagues, employees of the Ministry of Finance (MoF), relevant agencies and the people for all their support.

“InsyaAllah, I will always give 100% focus on the welfare of the people and the sustainability of the country’s economy,“ he shared his journey at the MoF on his social media account.

The ex-banker’s skills in finance and investment are tested in navigating the economic fallout caused about by Covid-19, which culminated in the Movement Control Order (MCO), towards recovery.

The government, through the MoF, has swiftly came up with stimulus packages to cushion the negative impact of the pandemic.

These include the Prihatin Rakyat Economic Stimulus Package (Prihatin) worth RM260 billion, with the objective of protecting the people, supporting businesses and strengthening the economy, and the National Economic Recovery Plan (Penjana) worth RM35 billion, with the aim of empowering the people, propelling businesses and stimulating the economy. - Bernama