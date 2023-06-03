Tengku Zafrul: Foreign investor interest not affected by floods

JOHOR BAHRU: The current floods in the country, including Johor which contributed much to foreign direct investment (FDI) last year, will not adversely impact foreign investors’ interest to invest in the country.

Minister of International Trade and Industry Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz said the industrial zones affected by the floods did not reach a level where it would affect investments.

“The floods have not adversely impacted investments. However, in the medium to long term, we are engaging with the industrial side to help overcome the problem.

“We do not take this lightly.

“We need to find ways to help mitigate the problem and to continue the engagement with them, but for now the situation is under control,” he told the media at an excellence awards ceremony at Johor Port here.

Tengku Zafrul said Johor is also expected to continue its momentum as the biggest contributor to domestic investment. - Bernama